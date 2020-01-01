hCaptchaStop more bots. Start protecting user privacy.

hCaptcha protects user privacy, rewards websites, and helps companies get their data labeled. It is a drop-in replacement for reCAPTCHA.

Privacy Focused

Ad networks see your visitors as the product. For hCaptcha the product is the work they provide. We don't care who your users are, only how likely they are to be malicious. We support initiatives like Privacy Pass, and work hard to balance privacy and security.

Security First

Accuracy is in your interest and ours. hCaptcha is publisher-focused. We work to give you real data and let you decide how to use it. Other captchas are provided by

advertising companies. This means every bot they block may reduce their revenue.

Better User Experience

Sophisticated machine learning models are used by hCaptcha for determining humanity. This lets us require less annoying tasks from your users and take less of their time in doing so, while still producing useful labeled data for labeling customers. 

Plans

hCaptcha is free to use for publishers of any size. However, for enterprises and platforms that need more control, our enterprise solutions are available.

hCaptcha enterprise solutions protect millions of users across tens of millions of websites for some of the largest companies on the planet. Please contact us for more info, or visit BotStop.com for details.

Features
Publisher
Enterprise
Control challenge types shown
Limited
Total
Control challenge content used
Limited
Total
Earn rewards for human solves
World-class anti-bot protection
Works in every country
GDPR and CCPA-friendly privacy policy
Fine-grained difficulty levels
Launch your own challenge content
Time-based difficulty scheduling
Multi-user dashboards
Advanced reporting features
Enterprise SLAs
The Value in Data Labeling

Did you realize every time you "click on the car" you are helping to train a single

company's machine learning systems for free?

hCaptcha turns this model around. When you use hCaptcha, companies bid on the work your users do as they prove their humanity. You get the rewards.

Give Back to Charity

Want to give back to your favorite charity? hCaptcha lets you support the charities of your choice with the earnings you gain from using it.

Users on your site will soon be able to see your contribution to charity through discreet branding on the hCaptcha interface.

About hCaptcha

hCaptcha is designed to solve the most labor intensive problem in machine learning: labeling massive amounts of data in a timely, affordable, and reliable way.

More data generally produces better results in training machine learning models. The recent success of deep models has led to increasingly large datasets, almost always with some human review. However, creating large human-reviewed datasets via Mechanical Turk, Figure Eight, etc. is both slow and expensive.

hCaptcha allows websites to make money serving this demand while blocking bots and other forms of abuse.

Powered by HUMAN Protocol

The hCaptcha marketplace is powered by the HUMAN Protocol, an open decentralized protocol for human review that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Websites earn Human Tokens (HMT) whenever users use the hCaptcha widget on their site, and machine learning companies pay Human Tokens to get their data labeled.

